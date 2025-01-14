R1m worth of dagga confiscated: 2 arrested in Barberton

Two men, aged 30 and 36, were arrested in Barberton yesterday for allegedly dealing in dagga.

According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the suspects were intercepted by the police combat team and members patrolling the area.

“They spotted a white Isuzu bakkie with two occupants coming from the direction of Low’s Creek, heading towards the Sheba siding.

“The suspects reportedly tried to make a turn, but the members managed to stop the vehicle. They searched the vehicle and recovered 10 bags filled with dagga, weighing about 270kg. The estimated street value of the dagga is R1m,” she says.

Preliminary police investigations indicated that the men were en route from the Kingdom of eSwatini border to Sheba to deliver the dagga when they were intercepted.

They are expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court soon.

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