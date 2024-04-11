Robbers hit North West fuel station: 1 dead, others wounded

A man died and others were wounded when a large group of ATM robbers hit a fuel station in Broederstroom in the North West and bombed an ATM early yesterday morning.

According to reports, one of the robbers was killed during the shoot-out.

Security officers responded shortly after midnight when three explosions were heard coming from the Shell fuel station.

A team of SRU High Risk Security officers was approximately 500m from the fuel station when they were ambushed.

An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the vehicles.

“All our vehicles were hit repeatedly. We returned fire. Three bullets hit me and we could not continue to the scene of the ATM bombing,” said Arthur Crewe from SRU on Wednesday morning, while waiting to be operated on at a hospital in Brits.

Aequitas Security rushed to assist after SRU called for backup.

Another two people in a vehicle were hit by the robbers’ gunfire. A man was killed and a woman sustained a gunshot wound.

In the meantime, robbers had blown up the ATM at the Shell fuel station and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to information not yet confirmed by the police, the body of one of the suspected robbers was found at the scene.

Hartbeespoort police were on the scene.

Kormorant has contacted the police for further information.

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