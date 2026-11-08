Gauteng karate instructor achieves 7th Dan

For Sandringham karate instructor Sensei Mark Wainman, achieving a seventh Dan black belt after 45 years of training was more than a personal milestone. It was the culmination of a journey that began when he was just six years old, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

Wainman recently returned from Tokyo, Japan, where he successfully completed the prestigious grading at the Japan Karate Association (JKA) headquarters in October. At 50, he reached the minimum age required to attempt the grade, which is among the highest honours in traditional JKA karate.

His introduction to the martial art came at his parents’ encouragement, as they hoped it would help him overcome his shyness, build confidence and learn self-defence.

“From the very first day I was hooked. I absolutely loved my Sensei, and I remember just wanting to train as hard as possible and become as good as I could,” he said.

Growing up, Wainman was also inspired by martial arts icons such as Bruce Lee, which further fuelled his desire to learn and develop his skills.

Over the years, his passion developed into a career. After travelling internationally and competing at a high level, Wainman began teaching at 25 and eventually became a full-time instructor.

Rigorous preparation in Tokyo

Preparing for the Tokyo grading required months of intensified physical training, technical refinement and theoretical study. The examination tested candidates across several disciplines, including basic techniques, traditional movement sequences known as Kata, theoretical knowledge and Kumite (sparring).

Wainman also had to submit a written thesis on his specialist fighting technique, which he was expected to demonstrate during the examination.

He travelled to Japan a week before the grading to attend training sessions with Japanese instructors and prepare mentally and physically for the challenge.

“After 45 years of training, standing on the floor at JKA headquarters in Tokyo and being examined by some of Japan’s most senior instructors was an incredibly special and humbling experience,” he said.

The announcement of his successful grading brought a mixture of happiness, relief and emotion. He immediately shared the news with his wife and closest friends.

Decades of dedication

Throughout his journey, Wainman credits instructors Keith Geyer, Derrick Geyer and the late Sensei Stan Schmidt, who introduced JKA karate to South Africa in 1963, for playing significant roles in his development.

Now, with 26 years of teaching experience behind him, Wainman continues to focus on developing students at the Mark Wainman Karate Centre, based at Jabula Recreation Centre in Sandringham.

Despite reaching such a significant grade, he believes there is still much to learn and contribute.

“Reaching 7th Dan was a massive milestone for me, but it didn’t in any way make me feel like I have reached the end of any road. I still feel I have so much to offer my students,” he said.

He continues to train regularly while helping students pursue their individual goals, whether through competition, self-defence, fitness or simply developing a love for the martial art.

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