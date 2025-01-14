Rooiwal wastewater tender probe: SIU makes headway

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is preparing to send its disciplinary referrals to the Tshwane Metro, marking a crucial step in the investigation into the controversial Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender.

According to an article published by Pretoria Rekord, this comes after the SIU concluded the first phase of its investigation, which revealed that the contract was awarded irregularly, although details of the implicated individuals remain unknown.

The Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works project has been at the centre of scrutiny due to alleged mismanagement and tender irregularity.

Initially intended to upgrade critical water infrastructure, the project was marred by concerns of non-delivery by the appointed contractors, exacerbating water issues in the region.

The SIU’s involvement was prompted by allegations of negligence and corruption in the tender process.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the first phase of the investigation confirmed the irregularity of the contract.

Kganyago says the criminal referrals were sent to the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks for further action.

One of the key outcomes of the investigation was the SIU’s decision to initiate disciplinary referrals for the officials involved in the irregular tender process.

These referrals, however, are yet to be officially sent to the metro.

“We cannot disclose specific details on the officials implicated, the referrals are a crucial part of the accountability process.”

As the SIU moves towards finalising the first phase, it is preparing to launch the second phase of its investigation, which will focus on unresolved matters related to the project.

Kganyago says the unit will focus on the finalisation of outstanding issues and check the relationship between the non-delivery by the contractors and the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

The Tshwane Metro is reviewing the recent South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) arbitration award in the controversial Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender.

The SALGBC ruled that the five senior officials the metro suspended after it claimed they were implicated in the tender irregularity should be reinstated.

The metro is seeking further legal counsel before deciding what its next move will be.

The five have been on precautionary suspension since last year.

This follows a year-long internal disciplinary process after which the officials were found guilty of one of the four charges they faced.

They had been charged with gross negligence in performing their duties in that their alleged conduct in the tender award breached various legislation, policies and codes of conduct.

According to Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba, the officials were charged with misconduct related to irregularities in the awarding of the tender and have been on suspension with full pay since May last year.

The SALGBC ruled that the officials receive compensation equivalent to two months’ salary for what it deemed an unfair suspension.

The officials are expected to return to work on January 20, in line with the arbitration decision.

Despite the arbitration outcome, the metro is still weighing its options.

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