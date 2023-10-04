Teen linked to Polokwane woman’s murder jailed for another serious crime

Fortune Mahlatse Sebone (19) who stands accused of the murder of Polokwane resident Lindie Oberholzer, was this morning sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the attack and robbery of Mathata Masilo, which occurred a week after the Oberholzer murder.

Sentencing was delivered in the Limpopo High Court: Polokwane Division, by judge Matsaro Semenya, after Sebone pleaded guilty to charges of housebreaking, robbery with aggravated circumstances, and attempted murder.

In August 2022, he admitted to being on the scene at Masilo’s house, in the suburb of Bendor, where he planned to steal electronics.

Testifying, he said he was in the vicinity looking for work.

“I saw an open window at the house and decided to jump the wall and enter the house from the back. I looked around for anything to steal and moved from room to room before going upstairs. When I went upstairs I found a man there with two laptops. I took a flower vase, hit him on the head and pushed him down the stairs. I went back, took the laptops and ran.”

Sebone was apprehended a few blocks away by a security company, and was taken back to the crime scene where police officials arrested him.

In court

Masilo’s injuries were life-threatening, the judge stated as aggravating circumstances along with the seriousness of the crime, in sentencing.

“You attacked the victim in his house, a place where he should feel safe. Apart from the fact that you did not take heed of a previous sentence, where you were given a second chance, you decided to rob and murder. You could have walked away when you saw the victim, but you decided to attack him.”

Semenya commented on Sebone’s youthful age and the fact that he rendered himself unemployable.

“You just turned 19. With your previous conviction, you were still a child. Your actions sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood and people did not feel safe any longer. This not only applies to Bendor, but happens all across the country.”

Victim speaks out

Masilo spoke to Review Online after sentencing was delivered, and said he was relieved that his wife and children were not home at the time of the attack.

“I still have scars from the attack, and we have had to increase our security drastically.”

Sebone was sentenced to 15 years for housebreaking with the intent to rob as well as for robbery with aggravated circumstances.

For the charge of attempted murder, he was sentenced to six years. The sentences will run concurrently.

The murder case of Oberholzer has provisionally been withdrawn until DNS samples become available.

In this matter, Sebone was charged with housebreaking with the intent to rob, robbery with aggravated circumstances and murder.

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