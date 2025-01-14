Truckers arrested in KZN for possession of suspected stolen coal

Six truck drivers were on Saturday arrested by police for being found driving trucks fully laden with suspected stolen coal on the N2 in Pongola, KZN.

According to an article published by Zululand Observer, the truckers were arrested by members of the Operation Vala Umgodi Police unit.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda says police members gathered intelligence about the trucks that were travelling from Witbank to an unnamed destination in Richards Bay.

“The trucks were suspected to be carrying coal that was reported stolen in Witbank. The trucks were intercepted and, upon searching, police found that all six were carrying suspected stolen coal as uncovered through intelligence,” he says.

All suspects are between the ages of 38 and 50. They appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court yesterday and were remanded in police custody pending further investigation.

They are due to appear in the same court next week Tuesday for a formal bail application.

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