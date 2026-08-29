Watch: Springboks level series with narrow win against All Blacks

The Springboks levelled the Greatest Rivalry series and reclaimed the world No 1 ranking with a narrow victory against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium tonight (August 29). The hosts made a strong start, scoring three tries in a high-tempo opening 40 minutes for a 24-14 lead at the break, before holding out at the death for a 33-26 victory in front of a sold-out crowd of 56 589.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe put in a goal-kicking masterclass with 21 points from the kicking tee. The result ended New Zealand’s five-match unbeaten run on tour in the Republic ahead of next Saturday’s third test at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Deon Fourie became the oldest player in Bok history when he trotted onto the turf tonight, edging past Victor Matfield’s decade-old record just days shy of his 40th birthday. Fourie started at hooker in place of Malcolm Marx after Rassie Erasmus reshuffled his front row before kick-off, with props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit also promoted to the starting side.

The all-important fast start 😤💥



Jesse Kriel is over the try line in under two minutes 🇿🇦🔥



📺 Stream #RugbysGreatestRivalry on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/Fbh7zKIVvO — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 29, 2026

Australian referee Angus Gardner took charge after Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli was ruled out with illness, a late change that came amid plenty of talk and drama from both camps during the week. Yesterday, Kolbe and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were drafted into the Bok starting XV, with Manie Libbok serving as the back-up flyhalf off the bench. Captain Siya Kolisi, back from a hamstring scare, had stressed the Boks could not afford to dwell on last week’s 33-16 defeat at Ellis Park, while All Blacks coach Dave Rennie had flagged World Rugby over the Boks’ tactics in the scrum battle.

Erasmus had also wanted his side to protect the milestones of Pieter-Steph du Toit, playing his 100th test as captain, and Ox Nché, earning his 50th cap, after Damian de Allende’s century was overshadowed by defeat in Johannesburg. Bok No 13 Jesse Kriel crashed over from a powerful lineout maul after two minutes today, with Kolbe splitting the posts with the first of his three conversions in the match.

The All Blacks levelled through scrumhalf Cam Roigard after right-winger Will Jordan’s break, but Kolbe restored the lead with a penalty.

𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 😤💥



Siya Kolisi with a massive hit on Ardie Savea 💣



📺 Stream #RugbysGreatestRivalry on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/ZwNwMFJMlP — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 29, 2026

Inside centre Damian de Allende then stretched over from close range before fullback Damian McKenzie finished a superb attacking move in the corner for the visitors. Kolisi crossed late in the half to give the Boks a 24-14 advantage at the break, but Erasmus will be sweating over the fitness of No 15 Damian Willemse, who was injured after a hit on flanker Simon Parker in the final play. Willemse was replaced by Libbok at the start of the second stanza, with the Boks having made two changes in the 36th minute, with Malcolm Marx and Nché replacing Fourie and Steenekamp, respectively.

Cheslin Kolbe is playing a different sport 🧠🏉



📺 Stream #RugbysGreatestRivalry on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/3PTg7Yfoo6 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 29, 2026

The Boks extended their advantage after half-time as Kolbe landed two penalties in the opening six minutes of the second half. The All Blacks hit back through left-winger Leroy Carter in the 65th minute, but Kolbe added another penalty seven minutes later. Captain Ardie Savea then crossed from close range to give the visitors late hope, with flyhalf Ruben Love converting. Bok replacement Lood de Jager was yellow-carded in the final minute for a dangerous tackle on Carter as the Boks held on.

SPRINGBOKS – Tries: Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Siya Kolisi. Conversions: Cheslin Kolbe (3). Penalties: Kolbe (4).

ALL BLACKS – Tries: Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Ardie Savea. Conversions: Ruben Love (3).

The post Boks bounce back in Cape Town first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.

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