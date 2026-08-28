Amanzimtoti teen eyes Aquatics World Cup in Central Asia

Amanzimtoti swimmer Reuban Haylock (19) has been presented with the opportunity to compete at the Aquatics World Cup in Central Asia in October, reports South Coast Sun.

Since matriculating from Durban High School last year, Haylock put in countless hours training and developing his skills and his hard work, perseverance and commitment have led to his selection to compete on an international stage.

He swims for Seagulls Swim Club/McLeod Swimming, a club with a proud and prestigious history of producing Olympians, history Haylock hopes to repeat.

“This competition marks the biggest stage of my career so far and serves as a defining starting point in my journey as an athlete. It is an opportunity for me to represent not only my country, but also my club, my family, and everyone who has supported me along the way.

“I aim to use this experience to showcase what I am capable of, while working towards building a legacy that reflects the same standard of excellence set by those who came before me,” said Haylock.

His proud mum, Nadia Haylock, said that her son’s journey is a reminder of what can be achieved through dedication, discipline and the support of a community.

“After putting in the hours in the pool, he now hopes to take the next step and compete on the international stage. Let’s rally behind one of our local swimmers and help get Reuban to the Aquatics World Cup,” said Nadia.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.