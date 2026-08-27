From first punch to national pride: Randburg boxer shares his journey

Siyamthanda Wophela was just eight years old when he first stepped up to a punching bag in 2005, inspired by watching his school principal train other learners. Something about it stirred a desire in him that would go on to shape the rest of his life, reports Randburg Sun.

His principal became his first coach. Back then, the young Wophela had no idea that boxing would one day become his livelihood and define who he is today, noting he was still too young to fully understand the world around him.

Wophela, who now lives in a Randburg Square apartment, believes sport has the power to change lives and steer young people away from social ills such as drug abuse and violence.

The road was not easy in the beginning. Wophela said many people around him dismissed his passion as a passing phase, leaving him with little support to draw on.

White Collar boxing events

Today, the tables have turned. Wophela now gives back to the sport that shaped him, teaching boxing techniques and helping others get into shape. Some of the boxers he has trained have gone on to compete in amateur White Collar boxing events.

His training schedule is demanding. Mondays and Wednesdays begin with a morning run at 05:00, followed by evening gym sessions that run until 20:00. Tuesdays and Thursdays are set aside for sparring, and Fridays bring another early morning run. Saturdays see him back at the gym for training from 08:00, before he finally rests on Sundays.

Despite the packed week, Wophela says balancing sport and work has never felt like a burden.

“Balancing sport and work is not difficult because my job is doing what I love. I spend most of my time at the gym sharing my skills,” he said.

Wophela chose to live away from his family to pursue his goals and secure his future, hoping to return home with something tangible to show and provide for them.

National colours

Ask him about his proudest moment, and Wophela does not hesitate. It was the day he represented South Africa as an amateur and wore the national colours, realising he could make something of himself even coming from the townships.

Wophela now trains under coach Bernie Pailman and is supported by Special Ops Security Company, based in Bryanston. He credits the backing as an important part of his continued progress in the sport.

Looking ahead, Wophela dreams of becoming a champion and a role model for the youth, aiming to open a facility where young people can train and transform their lives through various sports.

He encourages young people to explore every avenue, advising those who struggle academically to turn to sports.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.