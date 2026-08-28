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Pollard ruled out as Boks reshuffle team for All Blacks test

The Boks have made a few late changes to their team this week for tomorrow's test against the All Blacks.

3 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read
File photo of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a match against the All Blacks. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Springboks have been dealt a big blow on the eve of their second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town tomorrow (August 29) at 17:10 with the news that experienced flyhalf Handré Pollard will miss the game because of a calf injury, reports The Citizen.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was due to play from the bench this week after starting the first Test in the No 10 jersey in Joburg last week, will now start tomorrow’s Test.

Manie Libbok, who was on the bench in Joburg but initially left out of the matchday squad for the Cape Town Test, will now fill a spot on the bench.

And in another late change to the Bok team, who must win the match to keep alive their chances of taking the series, wing Cheslin Kolbe has been added to the starting team, after initially being ruled out this week because of a foot problem.

He takes the place of Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Pollard picked up the niggle at a training session on Wednesday, and after being assessed on Friday morning, the decision was made to withdraw him from the team.

With Kolbe’s inclusion, the winger will likely handle the goal-kicking duties, as he did at Ellis Park.

Captain Siya Kolisi was also a late inclusion in the starting team, on Tuesday night (August 25), after also not making the team named by coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday (August 24).

At that stage, Paul de Villiers was bracketed to start in the No 6 jersey, but Kolisi was given Monday’s and Tuesday’s training sessions to prove he is over the hamstring niggles that have plagued him all season. He did that.

Kolisi will now also captain the Bok team tomorrow, taking over from Pieter-Steph du Toit, who’ll earn his 100th cap this weekend.

The All Blacks have also made a few changes to their team this week.

Revised Springbok team

Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. 

Bench: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, André Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok

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3 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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