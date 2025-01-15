Watch: New, growing sinkhole forms in Centurion – Tshwane metro

An approximately 12m deep sinkhole has formed on Second Avenue in Laudium, Centurion.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the root cause of the sinkhole is yet to be determined.

Mashigo adds that the metro had been made aware of the deep hole on Saturday, and that officials had secured the area to ensure it was stabilised.

“The road is currently closed off with danger tape and will be further closed off with barricades.”

He urges motorists and pedestrians to use alternative roads, such as Pendant Street and Fifth Avenue, to manoeuvre around the closed-off route.

He adds that Region 4 has a budget of about R14.5m to tackle sinkholes.

“The public is urged to make use of alternative roads and avoid viewing the sinkhole as the sinkhole is still growing.”

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