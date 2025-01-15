Watch: New, growing sinkhole forms in Centurion – Tshwane metro

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to use alternative routes and not to view a growing sinkhole in Laudium.

January 15, 2025
Pretoria Rekord 1 minute read
Photo: Video screenshots

An approximately 12m deep sinkhole has formed on Second Avenue in Laudium, Centurion.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the root cause of the sinkhole is yet to be determined.

Mashigo adds that the metro had been made aware of the deep hole on Saturday, and that officials had secured the area to ensure it was stabilised.

“The road is currently closed off with danger tape and will be further closed off with barricades.”

He urges motorists and pedestrians to use alternative roads, such as Pendant Street and Fifth Avenue, to manoeuvre around the closed-off route.

He adds that Region 4 has a budget of about R14.5m to tackle sinkholes.

“The public is urged to make use of alternative roads and avoid viewing the sinkhole as the sinkhole is still growing.”

Watch it here:

@rekordpretoriaAn approximately 12m deep sinkhole has formed on Second Avenue in Laudium. #Sinkhole #Laudium #RekordNewspaper

♬ original sound – rekordpretoria

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January 15, 2025
Pretoria Rekord 1 minute read

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Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.
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