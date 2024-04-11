Woman stabbed to death in Middelburg

The Middleburg Dagpatrollie and Community In Blue attended a grizzly scene where a woman was found dead in Middelburg’s Extension 18.

According to Frikkie Vermaak from Dagpatrollie, they were dispatched on Tuesday at 19:00 after the family could not get hold of the police.

They found the woman dead, in her garage. She had numerous stab wounds.

Dagpatrollie dispatched the SAPS, which has taken over the investigation.

The woman was last seen alive at 08:00 that morning when her brother left for work.

When the brother returned home, he discovered his sister dead.

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