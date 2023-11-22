Another Chinese vehicle enters South African market

South Africa welcomes the new J7 Jaecoo off-road SUV. It is packed with innovation and is sure to create interest from the buying public.

It is fitted with a driving solution called an all-road drive intelligent system, which offers seven unique driving modes. Each of these optimises the vehicle’s dynamics, power delivery and other aspects for specific driving scenarios. Each mode delivers a unique experience that brings out the best in the SUV for that chosen condition.

Technical advancements such as these were brought to life by Jaecoo’s team of highly skilled specialists, such as chief engineer Peter John Matkin who brought vast experience from his time at a leading British brand. It’s a similar case in the design department, where individuals such as chief designer Chris Rhoades applied extensive styling knowledge from years at top European manufacturers.

The J7 boasts seven drive modes and will be available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive derivatives. It comfortably seats five adults in a luxurious cabin that also features a 14.8-inch vertically positioned touchscreen.

It will be sold through and supported by a dedicated network of Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships, 30 already established across South Africa.

“Earlier this year, South Africa was the first country on the African continent to offer the Omoda brand, and our nation is now among the first in the world to welcome Jaecoo. We have big plans for this brand, including the expansion of our dealer network to approximately 50 by the end of 2024,” said Tony Liu, the executive deputy general manager of Omoda and Jaecoo.

“At Jaecoo, we’re setting new standards for sports utility vehicles, crafting models that can excel both as luxury on-road SUVs and as capable off-roaders. Our elegant SUVs are as comfortable transporting you to your desk in the city as they are taking you to the dunes in the desert,” added Liu. “They will thus appeal to a strong, fearless person in work who is equally adventurous at leisure.”

More details and local specifications will be released closer to the J7’s launch next year.

Source: QuickPic