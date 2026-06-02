Motoring

Jimny 3-Door updated with tech and safety upgrades

Suzuki released its pricing for its new 4x4 range, starting from R444 900.

June 2, 2026
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read
The new Suzuki Jimny 3-Door has many improved features. Photo: Suzuki

Suzuki has updated the Jimny 3-Door with a range of technology and safety enhancements.

This rugged 4×4, exclusively available in GLX specification, has received an upgraded 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, replacing the previous 7.0-inch unit and featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone screen mirroring. The updates also include a rear-view camera system, supplemented by rear park-distance sensors.

Updates have also been made to the three-door’s safety suite. Included as standard are front, side and curtain airbags as well as Isofix child-seat anchorages. However, several advanced driver assistance systems are available at an additional cost.

These include Suzuki’s DSBS II (Dual Sensor Brake Support II) setup, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and prevention, and pedestrian and bicycle/motorcycle detection. Frontpark-distance sensors are also available. Automatic LED projector headlamps are fitted as standard, with high-beam assist available as an option.

Suzuki Jimny price in SA

The Jimny 3-Door is priced from R444 900 for the five-speed manual derivative, with the DSBS II-equipped manual variant priced from R459 900. The ‘standard’ and DSBS II four-speed automatic models are priced from R466 900 and R481 900, respectively. Included in the pricing as standard are a five-year/200 000km warranty and a four-year/60 000km service plan.

  • Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip 3-Door MT — R444 900
  • Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip 3-Door DSBS II MT — R459 900
  • Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip 3-Door AT — R466 900
  • Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip 3-Door DSBS II AT — R481 900

As a reminder, the Jimny exclusively employs Suzuki’s familiar K15B powertrain, which can be had with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit produces 75kW and 130Nm of torque, the former and latter available from 6 000 and 4000r/min, respectively. Power is delivered to the road via a part-time four-wheel-drive system, replete with low range.

The Jimny 3-Door boasts approach, break-over and departure angles of 36, 27 and 47 degrees. Ground clearance is rated at 210mm. It also has braked and unbraked towing capacities of 1 300kg and 350kg

Also read

The post Suzuki Jimny 3-Door handed updates: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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June 2, 2026
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read

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