Porsche Panamera pricing for South Africa

The pricing of Porsche’s freshly unveiled Panamera has been revealed for South Africa. This is what the line-up will cost locally.

Porsche Panamera pricing

Panamera – R2 216 000

Panamera 4 – R2 292 000

Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid – R4 127 000

All prices include the five-year Driveplan and are available from launch.

After driving the all-new model in Leipzig at the end of October and experiencing the global unveiling in the Design District of Dubai for Icons of Porsche, official pricing for the model has finally been revealed. As a reminder, the updated four-door luxury sedan will feature a V6 or hybridised V8, both mounted within a completely revised chassis and suspension system.

The 3l V6 has remained largely unchanged, delivering 260kW and 500N.m which enables the hefty sedan to hit 100km/h in only 4.8 seconds. The new 4l V8 engine which was tested in Leipzig has been heavily updated. Fuel injection pressure has been increased to 350 bar and power sits at 500kW. With 900N.m of twist on tap, a new eight-speed PDK has also been fitted which delivers breakneck acceleration from the four-wheel drive system.

The updated model also features a raft of modern technology, with several screens dominating the cabin layout. Local buyers can expect to receive the all-new sedan by Q1 of next year.

