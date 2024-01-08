Watch: Porsche driver cheats nasty track accident with epic save

In a video shared by George Kibliov on YouTube, a lap down the iconic Laguna Seca had a Porsche 981 GT4 Clubsport pirouette before miraculously taking the paddock exit. Wrestling the spinning model, Kibliov managed to keep the nose out of the barriers and got away fairly unscathed after the heart-stopping moment in turn 9.

The mid-engined Porsche bearing the Cayman GT4 Clubsport moniker was limited to only 421 units in the 2015-2016 model years and features a sonorous 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-six motor – the same 283kW power plant from the 911. All of this was channelled via a six-speed PDK which means it could hit 100km/h in just over four seconds

Prepared for the track, had this incident gone awry, the Porsche driver would have walked away relatively unscathed considering the factory-fitted rollcage, racing harnesses and bucket seats.

Watch the hair raising moment below.

