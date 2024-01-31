Porsche Macan electric: Rigorous testing unveils cutting-edge features

When you drive your Porsche Macan off the showroom floor, it promises not just style, but a testament to cutting-edge engineering.

Porsche is pushing the boundaries with the prototype of the electric Macan, subjecting it to an extensive and demanding testing programme in preparation for its highly anticipated global debut. This SUV marks a significant leap forward as the first Porsche model built on the new premium platform electric, signifying a groundbreaking development in electric vehicle technology.

Efficiency meets aesthetics

Jörg Kerner, the vice president, product line Macan, emphasises Porsche’s commitment to driving dynamics, precision, efficiency and design.

“Maintaining the iconic Macan identity while meeting stringent aerodynamic requirements was a challenge expertly navigated by the collaboration between the design department and aerodynamics testing in Porsche’s cutting-edge wind tunnel.”

Aerodynamics for range optimisation

Porsche’s active aerodynamics components, including an automatically extending rear spoiler and active cooling flaps, significantly contribute to efficiency. The Macan achieves a remarkable drag coefficient of 0.25, making it one of the most aerodynamic SUVs and ensuring ranges exceeding 500km, according to WLTP standards.

High-performance charging

The Macan’s electric motors draw power from a 100kWh lithium-ion battery, supporting up to 270kW DC charging at 800V charging stations.

Flexibility in charging standards, with a focus on global compatibility, ensures efficient charging in various locations.

Fast charging capabilities enable an 80% charge in less than 22 minutes at 400V charging stations.

Driving dynamics mastery

Porsche’s focus on driving dynamics and a familiar steering feel is evident in the development of the Macan.

Over three and a half million test kilometres on test tracks and public roads validate operational stability and smooth functioning under extreme conditions.

Testing spans diverse climates and terrains, from Scandinavian cold to Death Valley heat, including off-road scenarios, ensuring the Macan’s versatility.

All-wheel drive excellence

The all-electric Macan features a rear-focused all-wheel-drive system with the latest generation of permanently-excited PSM motors.

As the Macan readies itself for the global stage, Porsche’s dedication to precision, efficiency and innovation promises a driving experience that transcends expectations.

Source: Porsche