Toyota partners with government to further hydrogen mobility in SA

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has partnered with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and Hydrogen South Africa to expand hydrogen mobility in SA.

The three organisations stated their intent to make hydrogen a feasible mobility option in our market with the handover of a locally developed mobile hydrogen refuelling station at North West University (NWU).

The three-pronged partnership is aimed at diversifying the automotive market in SA. TSAM has recognised that developing markets such as ours favour a mixed selection of technologies to achieve this. These include hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Anton Smalberger, the senior manager for New Energy Business Development at TSAM, explained: “Hydrogen is an important part of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy for achieving carbon neutrality. This milestone is not only about new technology but about building a viable hydrogen ecosystem that is safe, standards‑compliant and suitable for South African conditions. As a company, we are happy to support government’s goals towards the decarbonisation of the transport sector.”

Speaking at NWU, DSTI director general Dr Mlungisi Cele also noted that this partnership could assist in furthering industrial development, skills creation, and decarbonisation at a local level.

Smalberger added: “Hydrogen commercialisation requires collaboration, patience and credibility. This project demonstrates that South Africa can move from research to reality and that Toyota is committed to being part of that journey in support of the country’s just energy transition.”

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