Maserati prepares for all-electric future

Maserati, synonymous with Italian luxury, is not merely stepping but leaping into a sustainable future, focusing on a brand evolution that resonates with its legacy.

Click here and find your next Maserati with CARmag.

With an impressive presence in over 70 countries and a substantial 86% export rate, Maserati’s entire range proudly embodies the essence of Italian design, development and manufacturing, all stemming from its historic plant in Modena for over 80 years. Dedicated to performance, innovation, design, quality, technology and luxury, Maserati is embracing an electrified future. The conviction in electric mobility stems from Maserati’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of luxury consumers.

Their inaugural foray into battery electric vehicles has brought forth the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore, now available in Italy and EU markets. Rooted in motorsport heritage, the GranTurismo Folgore incorporates Formula E-derived technical solutions, showcasing Maserati’s prowess as it joined Formula E in 2023.

Looking forward, Maserati’s roadmap to electrification is compelling. The upcoming GranCabrio Folgore, MC20 Folgore in 2025, a large E-UV BEV in 2027, and the next-generation Quattroporte BEV in 2028 reflect a steadfast commitment to Italian craftsmanship and innovation. All current and future models are a testament to Maserati’s dedication to its Italian roots.

Related: Maserati Confirms Quattroporte EV Coming In 2028

Adding a personalised touch, Maserati’s Modena plant is set to host the ‘Atelier of the Fuoriserie Personalisation Programme’, paving the way for bespoke Maserati models. Substantial investments in facilities and staff training underscore Maserati’s commitment to delivering a personalised luxury experience.

The collaboration between the leadership team at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant and a dedicated engineering team, closely linked to the Engine Lab where electric powertrains are honed, is steering Maserati towards a higher luxury positioning. This cohesive effort is not just a shift but a strategic leap into an electric future.

Maserati’s pivotal role in the Stellantis ‘Dare Forward 2030’ plan, committing to all-new models with electric powertrains by 2024, reflects a visionary stance. Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, emphasises the brand’s dedication to leading the charge in electrification, offering powerful and distinctive products that mirror the Trident’s values.

This strategic vision propels Maserati to the forefront of the luxury automotive sector, where innovation and excellence in Italian manufacturing take centre stage. The journey to an electric future is not just a choice; it’s a compelling narrative of Maserati’s evolution, aligning tradition with innovation for a captivating tomorrow.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag

The post Maserati Prepares for All Electric Future appeared first on CAR Magazine.