Audi S3 goes under the knife with some serious upgrades

Arriving for the 2025 model year, the Audi S3 has received a fresh aero kit, increased power output, and improved performance, drawing cues from the high-performance RS3 model. Here is what is new.

Visually, the S3 receives a makeover with a redesigned front end featuring a revised grille and repositioned logo, along with a more dynamic bumper and updated headlights. The rear end sees similar attention to detail, with a new bumper design housing angular reflectors, a sporty diffuser and sleek taillights. The addition of an Akrapovic exhaust further emphasises the car’s sporty character.

Beneath the surface lies a potent 2l turbocharged four-cylinder engine, now delivering an additional 17kW and 20Nm of torque compared with its predecessor. This brings the total power output to an impressive 245kW and 420N.m, translating to a claimed acceleration time of 4.7 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint.

Enhancements to the S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox contribute to the improved performance, with revised shift programming resulting in faster gear changes. Peak torque is now available across a wider rev range, from 2 100 to 5 500r/min, ensuring responsive power delivery throughout the driving experience.

Perhaps the most notable update comes in the form of the torque-splitter borrowed from the Audi RS3. This advanced rear clutch-based differential allows for precise torque distribution between the left and right wheels, enabling dynamic driving features such as drift mode, previously exclusive to the RS3.

Audi SA has confirmed that we can look forward to the arrival of the new S3 Sportback and Sedan in the second quarter of 2025, following the introduction of the facelifted A3 and RS3 models. While specific pricing details are yet to be disclosed, anticipation is high for the launch of these refined models.

