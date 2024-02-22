Electric Renault Kwid? Say hello to Dacia’s Spring EV

Dacia‘s unveiling of the updated 2024 Spring electric vehicle brings an intriguing proposition to the table, especially for markets like South Africa, where small-sized electric vehicles are not yet prevalent.

With its estimated price of R429 662 and practical urban design, the Spring could potentially fill a gap in our automotive market. However, it also raises questions about its suitability for local conditions and consumer preferences, not to mention prohibitive taxes on EVs being sold to local consumers.

The Dacia Spring’s compact dimensions and electric powertrain make it well-suited for navigating crowded city streets and short daily commutes, which align with typical urban driving patterns in South Africa’s major cities. Its relatively modest range of over 220km may raise concerns for drivers accustomed to longer distances, but for many urban dwellers, this could be more than sufficient for their daily needs.

One of the key factors to consider is whether the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, such as charging stations, is sufficiently developed in South Africa. Without widespread access to charging points, potential buyers may hesitate to embrace electric vehicles like the Spring.

The Spring’s exterior receives significant updates which differentiate it from Renault’s Kwid on which it is based and have the silent city slicker drawing inspiration from the popular Duster SUV. The front end features a redesigned grille, flanked by LED headlights for a modern and aggressive look. SUV-style skid plates and bumper intakes add to the rugged aesthetic, while the rear end gets a similar adventurous makeover with modern LED lights and a prominent black trim connecting them. Heavy plastic cladding on the bumper enhances the vehicle’s off-road appeal and provides protection against minor impacts.

Despite these considerations, the Dacia Spring boasts several appealing features. Inside, the cabin has been redesigned with a new dashboard layout, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen, bringing it in line with newer rivals in terms of technology and comfort.

Under the surface, the Spring retains its existing electric motor options, offering either 33kW or 48kW of power. The 26.8kWh battery pack delivers a Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure range of over 220km, making it suitable for daily urban use. Built on a platform shared with the Renault City K-ZE and Renault Kwid, the Spring offers reassurance regarding its engineering pedigree and adaptability to local conditions.

Ultimately, the success of the Dacia Spring in the South African market would depend on factors such as pricing, infrastructure development, and consumer acceptance of electric vehicles. However, its introduction certainly sparks conversations about the future of urban mobility and sustainable transportation options in the country.

