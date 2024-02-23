Massive classic car collection unearthed in Eastern Cape barn

A remarkable discovery has been made in the Eastern Cape, unveiling one of the country’s most extensive collections of classic cars. Lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen of Creative Rides described the find as both ‘surreal and staggering’.

The late Louis Coetzer, the former owner of the farm, had amassed an impressive collection of over 200 classic and rare vehicles spanning iconic brands like Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Ford, Cadillac, Porsche, and BMW. Coetzer’s 50-year passion for automobiles culminated in this extraordinary assemblage.

According to reports, Louis and his wife Hermien were tragically killed in a car accident on a remote mountain pass in early 2020. In the aftermath, hundreds of their cars were auctioned off, and in 2021, their children reluctantly released a significant portion of the collection due to the daunting task of preservation. However, a recent exploration of barns on the family’s property revealed an additional cache of vehicles, bringing the total collection to over 600, making it the largest in South Africa’s history.

Driven by their familiarity with their father’s interests, the Coetzer siblings decided to inspect the barns, leading to this remarkable discovery. Now, these rare classics and vintage treasures are poised to find new homes through a monumental 10-day online-only auction hosted by Creative Rides. Bidding for the Lost Barn Collection is slated to commence on March 25.

