Ford Escort XR3 becomes the ultimate restomod project

Tolman, a company specialising in car restoration and improvement, recently completed a project with a 1981 Ford Escort XR3 emerging as the protagonist.

Founded in 2007, Tolman has earned a reputation for its expertise in revitalising both contemporary and historic vehicles, catering to enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The Ford Escort XR3, introduced in the early 1980s, quickly became a favourite among automotive enthusiasts due to its combination of sporty design, performance, and affordability. Featuring an upgraded powertrain compared to its standard counterparts, the XR3 boasted a punchier engine, typically a 1.6lor 1.8l inline-four with fuel injection technology. Paired with a sport-tuned suspension, this setup delivered a spirited and engaging driving experience, distinguishing the XR3 within the compact car segment.

Beyond its performance, the Escort XR3 was visually distinctive, featuring sleek body kits, alloy wheels, and unique badges that accentuated its athletic character. However, despite its popularity, fully restored XR3s are rare finds in today’s market, prompting one customer to commission Tolman to transform their XR3 into one of the finest examples in existence. Over the course of 18 months, Tolman undertook the restoration process, beginning with metalwork repairs and applying the car’s original Sunburst Red paint. Paying attention to detail, Tolman focused on improving the car’s overall quality, refining shut lines and sourcing elusive parts from various platforms to ensure authenticity.

Challenges arose in sourcing parts due to the evolving specifications of the Escort XR3 over time, leading Tolman to employ innovative solutions such as additive manufacturing for hidden clips and smart repairs for sun-damaged plastics. Additionally, the original glass was carefully polished and preserved, retaining unique registration numbers etched on the windows, while period decals were faithfully recreated to enhance the interior aesthetics.

Furthermore, it went beyond the car itself, sourcing period-correct accessories, including an authentic 1980s air freshener and vintage race programmes, to complete the immersive restoration experience. Chris Tolman, the founder of Tolman, expressed his team’s satisfaction in enhancing classic cars through its Tolman Edition programme, employing creativity and resourcefulness to achieve remarkable results. With the restoration complete, the owner plans to showcase the Escort XR3 at various car events and Concours in 2024, celebrating the timeless appeal and craftsmanship of this iconic model.

