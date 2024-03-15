Motoring

Citroën unveils C3 Max

C3 lovers can look forward to a high-grade model, an automatic option and a compact SUV in the near future.

3 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
Image: Citroën.

Citroën’s anticipated higher-grade off-shoot of the C3 Max has been unveiled.

Looking for your next new or used Citroën? Find it here with CARmag. 

Pricing 

  • Citroën C3 Feel – R236 900
  • Citroën C3 Max – R249 900

The Citroën C3 is offered with a two-year/30 000km service plan and a five-year/100 000km warranty plan. 

“The South African launch of the all-new Citroën C3 is one of the most important for us in recent times. The B-Segment represents nearly half of the passenger car market, and we are confident that the new C3’s crossover design and class-leading infotainment system will make it an attractive contender for prospective buyers. The C3 range will be further expanded with a high-grade model, an automatic option, as well as a compact SUV in the near future,” says Leslie Ramsomaar, CEO and managing director at Stellantis South Africa. 

Related: Turbocharged Citroën C3 Could Join Local Line-up – Pricing

Dubbed the C3 Max, several exterior and interior design elements distinguish the latest rendition of the C3 moniker. The Max off-shoot is distinguished by its 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, and rear skid plate. Additionally, the C3 Max model features a rearview camera. Key components of the interior include a 10-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch driver display, a 1l glovebox, and an anodised finish on the upper portion of the dashboard along a chevron texture.

C3 Max
Image: Citroën.

 

Related: Review: Citroën C3

Motivating the C3 Max is the same 1.2l naturally aspirated engine employed in the C3 Feel stablemate. The naturally aspirated powerplant generates 61kW and 115N.m, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Consumers can expect a fuel consumption figure of 5.6 l/100km. Underpinning the C3 Max is a suspension system that achieves Citroën’s ‘flying carpet effect’. 

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag. 

The post Citroën Unveil Higher-Grade C3 Model Dubbed C3 Max appeared first on CAR Magazine.

3 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read

Related Articles

Audi enhances offerings with special edition models

23 hours ago

2025 Nissan GT-R rumoured to be the last

March 14, 2024

Updated Audi A3 arrives with subscriptions galore

March 13, 2024

Astron Energy makes its racing debut with Polo Cup sponsorship

March 13, 2024
 
Back to top button