Citroën unveils C3 Max

Citroën’s anticipated higher-grade off-shoot of the C3 Max has been unveiled.

Pricing

Citroën C3 Feel – R236 900

R236 900 Citroën C3 Max – R249 900

The Citroën C3 is offered with a two-year/30 000km service plan and a five-year/100 000km warranty plan.

“The South African launch of the all-new Citroën C3 is one of the most important for us in recent times. The B-Segment represents nearly half of the passenger car market, and we are confident that the new C3’s crossover design and class-leading infotainment system will make it an attractive contender for prospective buyers. The C3 range will be further expanded with a high-grade model, an automatic option, as well as a compact SUV in the near future,” says Leslie Ramsomaar, CEO and managing director at Stellantis South Africa.

Dubbed the C3 Max, several exterior and interior design elements distinguish the latest rendition of the C3 moniker. The Max off-shoot is distinguished by its 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, and rear skid plate. Additionally, the C3 Max model features a rearview camera. Key components of the interior include a 10-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch driver display, a 1l glovebox, and an anodised finish on the upper portion of the dashboard along a chevron texture.

Motivating the C3 Max is the same 1.2l naturally aspirated engine employed in the C3 Feel stablemate. The naturally aspirated powerplant generates 61kW and 115N.m, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Consumers can expect a fuel consumption figure of 5.6 l/100km. Underpinning the C3 Max is a suspension system that achieves Citroën’s ‘flying carpet effect’.

