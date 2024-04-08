Toyota debuts Crown Crossover in outdoorsy landscape trim

Who needs an SUV when you have a sleek, raised Crown Crossover that has been outfitted with some off-roading and adventuring gear? Toyota’s Landscape iteration of its Crown will only however be offered to Japanese customers.

Arriving with the title of Landscape edition, this special offering is tailored for the Japanese market and is geared specifically towards outdoor enthusiasts. Not just a sticker job, the Landscape Edition boasts a 25 mm boost in ground clearance to tackle rugged terrains head-on. The upgrades are fairly conclusive though considering other exterior components have been upgraded.

Equipped with 18-inch two-tone wheels ensconced in 245/60 R18 all-terrain tyres, the Crown Crossover Landscape showcases contrasting red mud flaps and matte-finished cladding surrounding the wheel arches, meticulously hand-painted over-fenders, and a rear towing hitch capable of hauling up to 750kg. Adorned in Urban Khaki with black accents, this limited-run variant features a rear fog light adjacent to the license plate, with an optional roof rack for added practicality, while the interior boasts glossy black trim and a laser-engraved model name on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Exclusively available with all-wheel drive and powered by the 2.4l hybrid powertrain, this elevated sedan commands a price tag equivalent to R850 000 in Japan. This is around the rumoured price of the standard model when it eventually arrives in South Africa. The Crown Crossover Landscape joins the ranks of four domestically launched Crown-badged models, comprising the smaller Crown Sport crossover, the larger Crown Estate (set to debut in the US as the Crown Signia SUV), and the traditional Crown sedan.

