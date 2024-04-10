Audi’s refreshed S3 is the most potent yet

Audi‘s latest unveiling of the new S3 is hot on the heels of the 2025 update to the A3 but has now received a significant boost in power and enhanced driving dynamics.

Looking for a new or used Audi? Find it here with CARmag!

With subtle yet striking styling updates, the new S3 aligns seamlessly with the refreshed 2025 A3. Customisable LED daytime running lights, offering four distinctive designs accessible via the infotainment system, add a touch of personalisation. Not to be outdone, the taillights now feature a unique animation upon locking and unlocking the car. Plus, four fresh colours – Ascari Blue, District Green, Arkona White, and Progressive Red – have been added to the configuration process.

Inside the cabin, a new shifter, air vents, ambient lighting system and backlit fabric panels on the front doors add to the interior ambience. Sporting enthusiasts will appreciate features like the black roof lining, stainless steel pedals, aluminium accents, and carbon fibre accents, enhancing the S3’s character.

Related: Audi S3 Goes Under the Knife With Some Serious Upgrades

Under the metal, Audi’s engineers have reworked the 2.0-litre TFSI four-cylinder engine. Pumping out an impressive 243kW, the S3 boasts a notable increase of 22kW over its predecessor which means it is now more powerful than its re-bodied twin, the Golf R. With 420Nm of torque on tap, the S3 is said to deliver a thrilling driving experience. Audi claims 0-100km/h can be achieved in just 4.7 seconds with a limited top speed of 250km/h.

Building upon the success of the RS3, Audi has integrated its rear torque splitter technology into the S3, allowing for fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels. Combined with the new Dynamic Plus mode, the S3 offers a tail-happy driving experience, with optimised transmission shifts for lightning-fast gear changes.

Enhancements to the suspension, steering, and braking systems have further elevated the S3’s performance capabilities from before. Stiffer wishbone and pivot bearings optimised progressive steering and standard S sports suspension ensure precise handling and agility on the road. Wheel-selective torque control and upgraded brakes with 357mm front discs and new two-piston callipers round out the package.

The question is, would this be the better choice against its Volkswagen counterpart?

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag

The post Audi’s Refreshed S3 is the Most Potent Yet appeared first on CAR Magazine.