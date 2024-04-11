Alfa Romeo’s first EV: Milano goes bold with styling

Named after the city where the brand was founded, the Alfa Romeo Milano has debuted as the Italian automaker’s third SUV and first fully electric vehicle while drawing inspiration from a rich history of motoring.

Serving as the first fully electric vehicle in the brand’s almost 114-year history, the new Milano has arrived in bold fashion paying homage to its roots by naming it after the city where it all began and imparting some of the styling cues of its predecessor on its raised body. This, more importantly, will serve as the successor to the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks, thus has been designed to combine accessibility with premium features, targeting the nuanced era of new Alfa enthusiasts and future owners.

With dimensions measuring 4 170mm in length, 1 780mm in width, and 1 500mm in height, the Italian model will sit square in competition with the Audi Q2, Lexus LBX and the likes of Volvo’s compact and minimal EX30. It will also share its underpinnings and platform with the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and Citroën C4.

The Milano Ibrida (hybrid) variant integrates a 1.2l, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator, and a 21kW electric motor, delivering 100kW and the flexibility for short-distance electric driving. Additionally, the Milano Elettrica variant utilises a 54kWh battery, providing a range of 410km and fast charging capabilities. The automaker also mentioned the aerodynamics have been optimised for efficiency with best-in-class energy-to-weight ratio. The Milano’s driving dynamics were further commended, boasting the best-in-class handling attributed to its optimised weight distribution and finely tuned chassis.

The top-tier Veloce trim offers heightened performance, equipped with a potent 177kW front-mounted motor and a limited-slip differential. While a Quadrifoglio version remains uncertain, Alfa Romeo ensures that each model aligns with its performance standards. Speaking of models, the Milano will be available in three trims namely Techno, Premium and Sport, and will offer a range of features catering to different preferences, from advanced technological aids to sporty interior and exterior accents. The Speciale launch edition is open for orders, although its availability duration remains undisclosed.

All variants of the Milano come with a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, an infotainment touchscreen, and ample cargo space. As for pricing, Alfa Romeo claims the model will start €30 000 (around R600 000). There is no confirmation for the local market yet but this would logically slot beneath the Tonale as the entry level offering from the automaker.

