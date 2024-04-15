Ford’s popular Transit Custom 1t van arrives in SA

Ford South Africa is rolling out its latest commercial vehicle range, starting with the introduction of the new Transit Custom Base Long Wheelbase Van.

Looking for a new or used Ford? Find it here with CARmag!

This marks the debut of the next generation of Europe’s best-selling one-tonne van, aiming to assist small and medium businesses in cutting costs, improving efficiency, and boosting productivity.

“The Transit Custom is designed and developed in Europe, where it is the top-selling van and the best-selling vehicle overall in the UK, so it has a proven pedigree of being trusted by business owners to enhance their productivity,” says Doreen Mashinini, the general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

The Transit Custom has undergone a comprehensive redesign, focusing on enhancing load-carrying capacity, driver comfort, and overall performance. Built on a new platform, it boasts improved access, reduced weight, and aerodynamic efficiency compared to its predecessor. With its clean-sheet design, the new model offers outstanding cargo space and versatility.

Related: Ford’s All-New Tourneo has Room for Eight – Pricing

Featuring a spacious and high-tech interior, the Transit Custom is equipped with a large 13‑inch landscape touchscreen angled towards the driver for ease of use which supports Ford’s latest SYNC 4 system, providing seamless connectivity options including Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ergonomic enhancements ensure a comfortable driving experience, while advanced safety features such as ABS brakes, Dynamic Stability Control, and Driver Alert systems offer peace of mind on the road.

Under the bonnet, the Transit Custom is powered by Ford’s venerable 2.0-litre Single Turbo EcoBlue diesel engine, delivering 100kW and 360Nm. With selectable drive modes and productivity-enhancing options, drivers can tailor the vehicle’s performance to suit different driving conditions.

Safety remains a top priority, with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Aid, and Emergency Brake Assist. Additionally, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera aid in parking manoeuvres, ensuring convenience and confidence behind the wheel.

Related: Ford Transit Custom Nugget package revealed for camping enthusiasts

Overall, the new Transit Custom sets a new standard for commercial vehicles, offering a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and versatility to meet the needs of modern businesses. With additional variants set to join the line-up later this year, Ford continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions for its customers.

Ford Transit pricing

Transit Custom Base Long Wheelbase Van 2.0L SiT 6MT – R692 200 Included as standard is a four-year/120 000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Ford’s Popular Transit Custom One-Tonne Van Arrives in SA – Pricing appeared first on CAR Magazine.