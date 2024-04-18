Facelifted Kia Seltos arrives in South Africa

The facelifted Kia Seltos has landed on South African shores, with the latest iteration sporting several cosmetic updates, a revised interior, and upgraded engines. Here’s what you can expect, including specs and pricing.

Looking for a new or used Kia? Find it here with CARmag

The revised Kia Seltos features various updates, from enhancements to its exterior aesthetics to upgrades to its interior and new engine options. For the exterior, Kia has handed the Seltos redesigned headlamps, which flank a larger iteration of the company’s signature ‘tiger nose’ front grille. The daytime running lights have also been repositioned, while the foglamps have been arranged in a new layout.

The most noteworthy revisions have been made to the rear, where the tailgate has been ‘completely’ redesigned with a light bar spanning the latter and bridging the refreshed taillamps. Redesigned alloy wheels are available, including 16- and 18-inch items, with the latter replacing the 17-inch wheels found on the range-topping GT-Line derivative.

Exterior colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver metallic, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey metallic, Imperial Blue metallic, Intense Red, and ‘striking’ Pewter Olive, a brand-new body hue for the Seltos range. Two-tone colour schemes are also available – Glacier White and Intense Red can be had with a contrasting black roof. The revised range comprises four derivatives; the entry-level LX, EX, EX Plus, and flagship GT-Line.

Related: 2024 Kia Seltos Facelift comes with exterior tweaks and refreshed interior

The LX variant is available with the option of Kia’s 1.5l naturally-aspirated petrol engine, coupled to either a six-speed manual or CVT, or a 1.5l turbodiesel, exclusively mated to a six-speed self-shifter. This model is equipped with a LED DRLs, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual air conditioning, cruise control, and cloth upholstery.

EX models upgrade to a 10.25-inch digital instrument binnacle, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, push-button start, keyless entry, and LED lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels, among many other standard-fitment features. This variant is available in 1.5l MPI CVT and 1.5 CRD automatic guises.

In addition to the EX’s standard specification, the EX Plus gains a 10.25-inch digital instrument binnacle, ambient lighting, LED taillamps, sequential LED indicator lamps, and 18-inch alloys. This variant can be had with the same engine options as its EX siblings. The range-topping GT-Line is now equipped with a 1.5l turbopetrol engine, coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This model rides on a set of 18-inch alloys, housing red brake callipers, and features equipment such as a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and a host of other driver-assistance functions as standard.

But let’s take a closer look at the engines. The naturally aspirated 1.5l, four-cylinder petrol unit, available with a six-speed manual or CVT, produces 84kW and 144N.m of torque. The familiar 1.5l four-cylinder oil-burner, which is only available with a six-speed auto, churns out 85kW and 250N.m of torque at 1 500r/min. The 1.5l turbopetrol powerplant in the GT-Line produces 118kW and 253Nm.

Facelifted Kia Seltos prices:

Kia Seltos 1.5 LX M T — R467 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 LX CVT — R492 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi LX A T — R521 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 EX CVT — R532 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX A T — R561 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 EX Plus CVT — R570 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX Plus A T — R599 995

Kia Seltos 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line DCT — R626 995

As standard, all models ship with Kia’s five-year/unlimited km warranty. A five-year/90 000km service plan is also included.

Click here and Browse thousands of new and used vehicles with CARmag