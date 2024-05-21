Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB: Pricing and spec

With the revisions, the Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB now sport more assertive front ends, thanks to redesigned grilles, replete with vertical louvres and prominent horizontal fins. The front bumper has also been revamped. At the same time, lighting technology has seen several improvements. The LED head- and taillamp clusters now feature updated light signatures.

In addition, the Three-pointed Star brand has broadened the customisation options for the GLA and GLB. Mercedes-Benz now offers four additional (optional) wheel designs, including the standard 18-inch alloy wheels. For those desiring a more robust stance, 19- and 20-inch items are available. Additionally, a new body hue – called Spectral Blue – has been added to the exterior colour palette.