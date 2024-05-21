Motoring

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB: Pricing and spec

The refreshed models have arrived, featuring a suite of updates in a bid to enhance their appeal. Here’s how much you can expect to pay.

5 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
Image: Mercedes-Benz.

The post Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB – Pricing and Spec appeared first on CAR Magazine.

5 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read

Related Articles

If you love limited editions, this Alfa Romeo is for you

5 hours ago

Minor and major vehicle services: Know the difference

May 20, 2024

Aston Martin super-4×4 to rival G-Class under consideration – rumour

May 20, 2024

Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 76 2.8 GD-6 Station Wagon LX

May 19, 2024
 
Back to top button