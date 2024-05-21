Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB: Pricing and spec
The refreshed models have arrived, featuring a suite of updates in a bid to enhance their appeal. Here’s how much you can expect to pay.
In addition, the Three-pointed Star brand has broadened the customisation options for the GLA and GLB. Mercedes-Benz now offers four additional (optional) wheel designs, including the standard 18-inch alloy wheels. For those desiring a more robust stance, 19- and 20-inch items are available. Additionally, a new body hue – called Spectral Blue – has been added to the exterior colour palette.
Mercedes-Benz GLA Price
- GLA 200 — R914 950*
- GLA 220d — R950 850*
*including five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited km warranty
When it comes to the the powertrain line-up, the GLA 200 is equipped with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain. The latter, four-cylinder unit produces 120kW and 270Nm of torque. The GLA 200d comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel, which churns out 110kW and 320Nm. Both engine options incorporate 48V mild-hybrid tech, which provides an additional 10kW for short durations.
Mercedes-Benz GLB Price
- GLB 220d 4Matic— R1 116 100*
- GLB 220d 4Matic 7-seater — R1 133 700*
*including five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited km warranty
For the GLB, the 220d variant is available with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, which generates 140kW and 400Nm of torque. All models come with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
