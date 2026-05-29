Lotus reveals lighter and more powerful Emira 420 Sport

Lotus has revealed the lightest and most powerful version of the Emira, the 420 Sport. The new model also features chassis, aerodynamic and cooling upgrades. The Emira 420 is 25kg lighter and generates 25kg more downforce than the Emira Turbo.

At its heart, the 420 Sport employs the same powertrain as the Emira Turbo – a 2.0-litre turbopetrol. However, in this application, the four-cylinder unit has been tuned to produce 309kW and 500N.m of torque; 41kW and 70N.m more than the latter model. An eight-speed dual clutch transmission sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. Lotus claims the 420 Sport completes the obligatory 0-100km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds, before topping out at 299 km/h.

As standard, the 420 Sport is equipped with the automaker’s lightweight handling pack. The latter includes a titanium exhaust, two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, carbon-fibre components and a lithium-ion battery. This variant’s ride height has been dropped by 5mm. The Lotus also features functional cosmetic enhancements. Up front, there are a new splitter and revised vents, while the side receives larger air intakes and extended sills. The former and latter provides 15% and 14% increases in airflow to the outboard and central radiator, respectively. Brake cooling has improved by 10%.

Multiple exterior paint colours and wheel designs are available. A carbon-fibre package is available at additional cost.

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