Jeep Avenger gets more remarkable

Welcome to the world of the new Jeep Avenger 4xe.

Eric Laforge, the head of Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe, remarked: “The Avenger is one of the biggest success stories of Jeep in Europe with more than 90 000 orders, almost 30% of which are fully electric. In the wake of this success, Avenger 4xe will be the new benchmark in the ‘B-SUV’ segment, offering exclusive design, top performance and representing the full expression of the Jeep legacy on all-wheel drive.”

Customer-centric innovation

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger 4xe symbolises a strategic response to the evolving demands of customers. It seamlessly integrates the timeless appeal of Jeep’s design and functionality with cutting-edge technology, providing an unparalleled driving experience.

Crafted to cater to a diverse spectrum of individuals, the Jeep Avenger 4xe appeals to open-air enthusiasts, sports lovers, 4×4 owners who need additional traction and safety, urban customers requiring a compact car during the week, but who love outdoor escapades on the weekend, and those wanting to stand out from the crowd.

More fun

Jeep’s legendary capability takes a monumental leap forward with the groundbreaking powertrain in the Avenger 4xe, setting a new standard of fun and lightweight design.

This innovative powertrain merges the advantages of a hybrid system with cutting-edge AWD technology. It features a dynamic 48V hybrid system, a 1.2-litre turbo engine generating 102kW and dual 21kW electric motors positioned at the front and rear. Paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, this set-up allows full electric mode at low speeds thanks to its integrated electric engine, amplifying performance and excitement with the E-Boost function in Sport Mode.

The Avenger 4xe achieves a maximum power output of 102kW, a top speed of 194 km/h and accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 9.5 seconds. This robust performance marries power with eco-consciousness, reducing consumption and emissions. Enhanced off-road angles, a 10mm increase in ground clearance, and the ability to ford up to 400mm of water further elevate the Avenger 4xe’s capabilities.

More freedom

As the epitome of Jeep’s core value of freedom, the Avenger 4xe empowers adventurers to embrace exploration. The exceptional powertrain, combined with a 22.7:1 reducer on the rear axle, ensures extraordinary rear wheel torque of 1 900Nm, make conquering challenging terrains with ease.

This model is equipped with a smart all-wheel-drive system. At low speeds (between 0 and 30km/h), traction on all four wheels is permanent with a 50:50 split. The rear axle drive activates only upon demand during medium speeds (30 to 90 km/h). At high speeds (above 90 km/h), forward drive becomes permanent and the rear e-motor disengages from the axle to minimise fuel consumption.

The Selec-Terrain function allows the driver to select modes for any situation: Auto for everyday driving with minimal CO2 emissions, Snow for enhanced stability in winter conditions, Sand and Mud for uneven terrains and Sport to maximise power and torque with the e-boost on the rear wheels.

More Avenger

Features like the rear tow-hook, standard roof bars and waterproof seats enhance its off-road readiness. Redesigned fog lights, roof rails and robust bumpers improve both aesthetics and functionality.

Inside, the Avenger 4xe impresses with new seats made from durable, washable materials, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Standard M+S tyres offer reliable traction, with optional All Terrain 3PMSF tyres for enhanced grip on challenging terrain.

Excitement is building as orders for the Jeep Avenger 4xe are slated to open by Q4 2024.

Source: QuickPic