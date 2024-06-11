Navigate confidently with the Honda RoadSync app

Honda Motors Southern Africa introduces the all-new Honda RoadSync app, which is designed to revolutionise your riding experience.

Honda’s new innovative app, RoadSync, integrates cutting-edge technology with the thrill of riding, offering seamless smartphone connectivity, enhanced safety features and ultimate convenience.

The app is compatible with Android and iOS devices and works flawlessly with Honda’s smartphone voice control system, a standard feature on the 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp and CB750 Hornet.

Key Features

Effortless navigation: Powered by Google Maps with voice guidance, save favourite locations and set destinations via voice commands.

Stay connected: Make and receive calls, reply to texts (SMS only) using voice commands, all while keeping your focus on the road.

Enjoy your ride: Stream music from your favourite app and access real-time weather information for your location and destination.

Voice control and handlebar switch: Operate the app safely using voice commands and the dedicated handlebar switch unit.

Developed with safety in mind: The RoadSync app prioritises rider safety by allowing you to control your smartphone without taking your hands off the handlebars.

Availability

The Honda RoadSync app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in South Africa.

Source: QuickPic