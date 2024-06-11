Toyota targets 6th Le Mans victory this weekend

This coming weekend, Toyota Gazoo Racing, the reigning Le Mans 24 Hours World Champions, will be targeting their sixth Le Mans 24 Hours victory, with the Japanese racing outfit saying it is ready to join the ‘epic’ battle for top honours at La Sarthe.

Scheduled to commence on Saturday, the 92nd instalment of the testing Le Mans 24 Hours motor race promises to provide yet another spectacular scene for spectators, with reigning world champions Toyota Gazoo Racing having their eyes firmly set on claiming their sixth victory at La Sarthe.

“Everyone in the team – at Higashi-Fuji, Cologne, the wider Toyota family, and our partners – has been working flat-out for a year to be ready for Le Mans. We need all our team spirit, experience, and effort to challenge for another Le Mans win but we are all determined to do that. It’s a special race with a unique atmosphere thanks to the fans from around the world who support us. From the scrutineering in the city until the podium, we feel their support and it drives us on. I can’t wait to be there again and be part of it,” said Kamui Kobayashi, the team principal and driver.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team will compete with two cars, the #7 GR010 Hybrid, piloted by Mike Conway, Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries, and the #8 GR010 Hybrid, which will be driven by the trio of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, the current world champions. Among the 23-strong grid will be competitors from Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Lamborghini, and Peugeot.

“Le Mans is a special race and it’s one we work very hard for, with a lot of sacrifice from the whole team and their families. The event is a real journey together, and you have to push to the limit to win. More than 300 000 fans, over 60 cars on track and so many manufacturers involved in a race that has been taking place for 100 years make it a unique experience. On top of that, the track is amazing. It uses public roads, and we can only drive on it for one week a year, so it feels like the kind of old-school circuit which you don’t find often anymore,” said Buemi.

