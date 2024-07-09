Drift spec GR Yaris doubles cylinders, triples power with 2JZ swap

The Japanese drifter Daigo Saito is no stranger to pushing boundaries. From conquering both D1GP and Formula Drift to building fire-breathing monsters through his Fat Five Racing workshop, Saito knows how to get a car sideways and make it look breathtaking. His latest project takes the already potent Toyota GR Yaris and injects a dose of insanity, transforming it into a 1 000hp (74 kW), tyre-shredding drift machine.

While the GR Yaris boasts impressive performance in stock form, Saito wasn’t satisfied with a mere 198kW and 360Nm of torque. Instead, his crew ripped out the factory’s 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine and replaced it with the iconic 2JZ inline-six mounted longitudinally. This legendary Toyota engine is renowned for its immense tuning potential, making it a perfect weapon of choice for a high-powered drift car.

Saito isn’t known for doing things by halves, and the 2JZ in his GR Yaris isn’t your average setup. Rumours suggest it’s been stroked to a monstrous 3.4 litres, breathing through a massive Garrett turbocharger. Saito revealed the power figures on his Instagram account, confirming that the vehicle produces a mind-blowing mark of 1 000hp.

Visually, the car boasts an aggressive widebody kit, adding some serious muscle to the Yaris’s compact frame. This kit dramatically widens the fenders to accommodate wider wheels, essential for better grip while drifting. Inside, Daigo Saito replaced some interior components with lighter materials to help reduce overall weight for better performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daigo Saito (@daigosaito87)

A racing harness and a roll cage have also been installed for safety during high-performance manoeuvres. With Saito behind the wheel and this incredible machine beneath him, there’s no doubt this GR Yaris will be a force to be reckoned with on any drift track.

Saito’s project car is a prime example of what happens when a master drifter and a potent platform collide. It’s a wild departure from the stock GR Yaris, but one that perfectly embodies Saito’s passion for power and sideways action.

