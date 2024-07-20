Review: Megane R.S. 300 Trophy Renault’s performance benchmark

The Renault Megane R.S. has long been a staple in the world of high-performance hot hatches. Since its debut in 2005, this iconic model has continually raised the bar for sporty design and thrilling performance. The latest and last iteration, the Megane R.S. 300 Trophy, not only upholds this legacy but also promises to become a coveted collector’s item, particularly in South Africa, where only 55 units have been allocated.

The Megane R.S. line-up has been synonymous with heart-pounding performance and meticulous engineering for nearly two decades. Launched just nine months after the first Megane II R.S., each successive model has built upon the Renault Sport (R.S.) heritage, blending Renault’s technology with hear-pounding driving dynamics.

At the core of the Megane R.S. 300 Trophy is a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine that generates an impressive 221 kW and 420 N.m of torque. This motor, paired with a dual-clutch EDC gearbox, rockets the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. The engine benefits from Formula 1-derived technology, including a turbocharger mounted on ceramic ball bearings for quicker response times.

The Megane R.S. 300 Trophy is not just about straight-line speed; it excels in handling and driving pleasure as well. The car’s Cup chassis, with stiffer suspension and a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, ensures stellar cornering and traction. The bi-material front brakes with red Brembo callipers contribute to optimal braking performance.

Renault’s 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system enhances agility and stability, making tight turns more manageable and high-speed cornering more stable. This system turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds and in the same direction at higher speeds, improving overall handling.

F1 Inspiration

The F1 inspiration is not just limited to the engine. The Megane R.S. 300 Trophy stands out with its distinctive and aggressive styling. The front bumper features an F1-style blade, flanked by the Trophy insignia, while the rear is dominated by a diffuser and an exhaust pipe with a dual sound valve system. The 19-inch Jerez Diamond Cut alloy wheels with red inserts add a touch of flair, and the C-shaped LED headlights and rear lights provide a modern, sporty look.

Inside, the R.S. 300 Trophy continues to impress with Alcantara-upholstered seats featuring racy red top-stitching, a double-diamond leather steering wheel, and an aluminium gear lever knob and handbrake gaiter. The cabin exudes a motorsport vibe, emphasizing both luxury and performance.

Smart Tech

Inside and under the metal, the Megane R.S. 300 Trophy is equipped with a suite of advanced technologies designed to enhance both performance and comfort. The Renault Sport Multimedia System features a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic lights and wipers, and the Renault hands-free card.

Driving modes can be adjusted via the Multi-Sense Driving Modes technology, offering MySense (Normal), Sport, and Race modes to tailor the driving experience to the driver’s preference.

Future Classic

The Megane R.S. 300 Trophy is a fitting finale to the Megane R.S. lineage, combining decades of Renault’s racing expertise with cutting-edge technology and design. Its exclusivity, with only 55 units available in South Africa, ensures it will be a sought-after model for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

This limited availability, coupled with its memorable performance and unique design, makes the Megane R.S. 300 Trophy a future classic. For South African car enthusiasts, owning one of these rare models represents not just a purchase but an investment in a piece of automotive history.

