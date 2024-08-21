Top 5 Monterey Car Week’s hottest debuts

For those who might not be familiar, Monterey Car Week is an annual automotive celebration held in Monterey County, California. This prestigious event draws car enthusiasts, collectors, and industry experts from all corners of the world. Let’s delve into this year’s most remarkable debuts.

Kalmar 9X9

Jan Kalmar specialises in crafting exclusive, one-of-a-kind vehicles based on Porsche models, each requiring significant development costs that result in exceptionally high prices. However, the Kalmar 9X9, unveiled at The Quail, may represent the pinnacle of this approach, signalling a new era of hyper-restomods that combine retro aesthetics with performance that pushes the boundaries of reason.

This vehicle is based on the 993-generation 911 but utilises a space frame chassis that surpasses the original structure. The 9X9 delivers an impressive 690kW from its turbo-charged 3.8-litre flat-six engine, paired with a modern PDK transmission and all-wheel-drive system to manage the extraordinary power. Kalmar anticipates a Nürburgring lap time of seven minutes, aided by nearly 1 450kg of downforce at top speed.

Rimac Nevera R

Far more than a mere redesign, the Nevera R features an exterior optimised for improved aerodynamics, complemented by an upgraded powertrain that includes new battery chemistry and four new motors, delivering a combined output of 1 571kW.

The performance figures are staggering: A 0-100km/h sprint in just 1.74 seconds and a quarter-mile run in a mere 8.23 seconds. The road-legal top speed is 349km/h, achievable thanks to Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, though, under Rimac’s supervision, the R can reach up to 412km/h. Additionally, the Nevera R is not only the world’s fastest sprinter but also the fastest-charging EV on the market.

Eccentrica V12

Eccentrica Cars presented a modernised Lamborghini Diablo, blending iconic design with contemporary performance. Inspired by the original’s raw character, founder Emanuel Colombini leads a limited (19 units) restomod project. The heart of the Eccentrica Diablo is a comprehensively reworked 5.7-litre V12. New valves, camshafts, and electronic throttles unleash 404kW and 600Nm through a custom six-speed manual with shortened ratios. Top speed for this model is capped at 335km/h.

Visually, the Eccentrica Diablo retains the classic silhouette, finished in a deep purple and sporting modern 19-inch wheels. The concept’s pop-down headlights are replaced with the original design, while the fascia integrates sharp lines and LED running lights. Restyled vents, flared arches, and a redesigned engine cover complete the exterior transformation.

Pagani Utopia

Pagani’s mastery in hypercar design is once again evident with the introduction of the Utopia Roadster. This open-top variant retains the core attributes of its coupe sibling, including the potent Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

A testament to Pagani’s engineering prowess, the Utopia Roadster achieves an identical weight to the coupe through the extensive use of over 40 advanced composite materials. These include proprietary compounds such as Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. The meticulous attention to detail is exemplified by the steering wheel, which commences as a substantial 43kg block of metal, meticulously machined over 28 hours to a featherweight 1.6kg component.

The absence of a roof amplifies the visual spectacle of the Utopia’s intricate mechanical components, underscoring the model’s status as a pinnacle of automotive artistry.

Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale

In response to growing market demands, Maserati has unveiled a high-performance variant of the MC20 supercar at the Monterey Car Week. The new MC20 GT2 Stradale offers increased power output and weight reduction, specifically tailored for enhanced track performance.

The GT2 Stradale boasts an uprated version of the acclaimed Nettuno V6 engine, delivering a significant power increase to 478kW. This enhancement is complemented by a weight reduction exceeding 54kg, further optimising the vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio. Additionally, the GT2 Stradale features dedicated drive modes specifically calibrated for track use.

The MC20’s traction control system, known for permitting high slip angles and controlled drifting manoeuvres, has been further refined in the GT2 Stradale. This, combined with the increased power and reduced weight, promises an even more exhilarating driving experience.

