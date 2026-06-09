JMC Vigus 4×4: Putting the bakkie to the test
Jiangling Motors Corporation re-entered the local market in November 2025, and launched the new Vigus in April.
Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) officially re-entered the South African market in November 2025, backed by Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa as the Chinese firm’s official local distributor.
In April 2026, JMC launched the new Vigus, which is sold alongside its predecessor, the Vigus Pro, available in single- and double-cab body styles. Now, Car Magazine put the range-topping Vigus 4×4 through its paces on a standardised test strip to see how it fares in the acceleration and braking stakes.
Across the range, the new Vigus employs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing123kW and 430N.m of torque. The rear-wheel-drive variant pairs the engine with either a six-speed manual or a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 4×4 model is offered exclusively with the latter.
2026 JMC Vigus 4×4 acceleration times
On Car Magazine’s test strip, the 1 760kg Vigus 4×4 accelerated from a standstill to 100km/h in 11.30 seconds. In overtaking tests, the range-topping Vigus completed the 60–80km/h, 80–100km/h and 100–120km/h sprints in 2.94, 3.68 and 4.60 seconds respectively.
2026 JMC Vigus 4×4 braking times
In Car Magazine’s 10-stop 100–0 km/h braking test, the Vigus 4×4 recorded best and worst stopping times of 2.90 and 3.26 seconds. Its four-wheel disc brakes (304mm ventilated units up front) delivered an average stop of 3.02 seconds over 43.61m.
2026 JMC Vigus 4×4 specifications
- Model tested: JMC Vigus 2.5TD 4WD double cab AT
- Price: R499 900
- Powertrain: 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbodiesel
- Transmission: eight-speed automatic
- Driven wheels: all
- Power: 123kW
- Torque: 430N.m
- 0-100 km/h: 11.30 seconds (tested)
- Top speed: n/a
- Fuel consumption: 7.0 L/100km (claimed)
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The post Test figures: JMC Vigus 4×4 appeared first on CAR Magazine.
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