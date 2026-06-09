JMC Vigus 4×4: Putting the bakkie to the test 

Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) officially re-entered the South African market in November 2025, backed by Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa as the Chinese firm’s official local distributor.

In April 2026, JMC launched the new Vigus, which is sold alongside its predecessor, the Vigus Pro, available in single- and double-cab body styles. Now, Car Magazine put the range-topping Vigus 4×4 through its paces on a standardised test strip to see how it fares in the acceleration and braking stakes.

Across the range, the new Vigus employs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing123kW and 430N.m of torque. The rear-wheel-drive variant pairs the engine with either a six-speed manual or a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 4×4 model is offered exclusively with the latter.

2026 JMC Vigus 4×4 acceleration times

On Car Magazine’s test strip, the 1 760kg Vigus 4×4 accelerated from a standstill to 100km/h in 11.30 seconds. In overtaking tests, the range-topping Vigus completed the 60–80km/h, 80–100km/h and 100–120km/h sprints in 2.94, 3.68 and 4.60 seconds respectively.

2026 JMC Vigus 4×4 braking times

In Car Magazine’s 10-stop 100–0 km/h braking test, the Vigus 4×4 recorded best and worst stopping times of 2.90 and 3.26 seconds. Its four-wheel disc brakes (304mm ventilated units up front) delivered an average stop of 3.02 seconds over 43.61m.



2026 JMC Vigus 4×4 specifications

Model tested: JMC Vigus 2.5TD 4WD double cab AT

JMC Vigus 2.5TD 4WD double cab AT Price: R499 900

R499 900 Powertrain: 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbodiesel

2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbodiesel Transmission: eight-speed automatic

eight-speed automatic Driven wheels: all

all Power: 123kW

123kW Torque: 430N.m

430N.m 0-100 km/h: 11.30 seconds (tested)

11.30 seconds (tested) Top speed: n/a

n/a Fuel consumption: 7.0 L/100km (claimed)

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The post Test figures: JMC Vigus 4×4 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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