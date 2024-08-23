Paying homage to the Mustang on its 60th anniversary, in April, Ford whipped the wraps off a special-edition version of the new generation (in convertible guise). Now the Blue Oval brand is continuing the celebrations, introducing yet another anniversary package to honour the iconic ‘Mustang’ namesake, which not only features a raft of model-specific items, but also revives the ‘Classic Brittany Blue’ body hue.

“[The] Mustang has thrived for 60 years by taking risks and giving customers something a little bit different, a little bit more special than you’d get elsewhere … By dropping a colour like this, we’re giving customers a chance to stand out even among the rarefied ranks of Mustang 60th Anniversary owners,” says Mustang brand manager Joe Bellino.

So, in addition to the classic paintwork, what other exclusive items are fitted to this anniversary model? Of course, myriad ’60th Anniversary’ badges, in addition to side decals, can be found around the car. This model also features a new grille, which incorporates a ‘unique’ mesh design. The anniversary package further features ‘unique’ 20-inch alloy wheels, which are finished ‘Dark Gravity Gray’ and feature ‘Vermillion Red’, retro-themed stamped aluminium centre caps.

Based on the GT derivative, this special model employs Ford’s familiar five-litre, naturally aspirated V8. The Coyote unit produces 362kW and 567Nm of torque, exclusively sent to the rear axle via the firm’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

The post Fastback 60 Years Edition Celebrates Ford Mustang Anniversary appeared first on CAR Magazine.