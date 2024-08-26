Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 breaks cover with race-ready modifications

Toyota Gazoo Racing has introduced the GR Supra GT4 EVO2, a refined version of its successful racing car, poised for a 2025 debut. This latest iteration emphasises enhancements in performance, reliability, and driver operability, building on the groundwork laid by its predecessors.

The GR Supra GT4, first launched in 2020, quickly gained traction in the racing world, with over 120 units sold globally. The model’s success is underscored by its impressive track record, having secured victories in GT4-series races across 11 countries and regions. Its achievements include more than 500 podium finishes and championship titles in Asia, the United States, and Europe. These accomplishments reflect the model’s adaptability and competitiveness in various racing environments.

For the 2023 season, Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled an updated version of the GR Supra GT4 EVO, which featured advancements in braking, handling, and engine performance. These improvements were aimed at broadening the car’s appeal to drivers of varying skill levels, making it more accessible and easier to handle. However, the team at Toyota Gazoo Racing did not rest on their laurels. They continued to gather insights from racing teams and drivers across the globe, translating feedback from the intense conditions of racing into further refinements.

The result is the GR Supra GT4 EVO2, designed with a ‘driver-first’ philosophy. This approach has led to significant updates, including meticulously re-tuned ABS maps for optimised braking and cornering. These adjustments are tailored to different tyre types and track conditions, allowing for enhanced control and stability. Additionally, software updates have fine-tuned the rev-matching system, reducing downshifting time and improving deceleration control during braking, which in turn increases cornering speed.

Cooling systems for the engine, brakes, and drivetrain have also been upgraded, along with improvements to cockpit temperature management. These enhancements not only boost the car’s performance under extreme conditions but also make it more comfortable for drivers, regardless of skill level. Under the skin, the GR Supra GT4 EVO2 is powered by a 3l in-line six-cylinder engine with a single twin-scroll turbocharger, delivering up to 600N.m of torque. The engine is paired with a modified seven-speed ZF automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters.

The GR Supra GT4 EVO2 is set to make its competitive debut in January 2025 at the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, held alongside the iconic 24 Hours of Daytona.

