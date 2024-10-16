Volvo’s electric offer: Free charging, insurance and data

Volvo Cars South Africa is making it even more attractive to switch to electric with a new limited-time offer. When you purchase a new Volvo electric vehicle (EV) between October and December 2024, you’ll receive three complimentary benefits:

• One year of free public charging: Enjoy worry-free charging at public stations

• Two years of comprehensive vehicle insurance: Get peace of mind with full coverage.

• Three years of complimentary in-car data: Stay connected and informed on the go.

“Volvo is committed to providing the best possible EV ownership experience,” said Markus Cromwell, commercial director at Volvo Car South Africa. “This offer is another step towards making electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for South African drivers.”

Volvo’s EV line-up includes the popular XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge and the recently launched EX30. The EX30 is the best-selling EV in South Africa to date, thanks to its competitive pricing and impressive features.

Source: MotorPress