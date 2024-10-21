Mercedes-AMG GLC duo pricing revealed

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 S E Performance have been unleashed in South Africa, with the local arm of the German marque releasing pricing for the duo of AMG GLC derivatives.

In July, CAR magazine strapped its test equipment to the new-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 S. Now donning the ‘E Performance’ moniker, the pinnacle C, though having ditched the V8 employed by its forebear in favour of a petrol-electric setup, proved it has retained a sense of presence and occasion. In addition, its test figures were astounding.

Now, the C63 S E Performance’s SUV sibling, in addition to the GLC 43, has made landfall on local shores, with Mercedes-Benz SA releasing pricing for the performance-focused GLC derivatives.

Mercedes-AMG GLC price in SA

Currently available in only SUV body styles (the coupé variants will undoubtedly arrive here soon) the 43 and 63 S E Performance are priced from R1 876 750 and R2 760 000, respectively. Pricing includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and a two-year/unlimited km warranty.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic — R1 876 750

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance 4Matic+ — R2 760 000

Starting off with the 43, this derivative’s 2l, four-cylinder turbopetrol, coupled with 48 V mild-hybrid assistance, is endowed with peak power and torque outputs of 300kW and 500N.m. An additional 10kW boost is available for short durations. The automaker claims this model completes the obligatory 0-100km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds, before topping out at an electronically governed 250km/h.

The 63 S E Performance’s plug-in hybrid arrangement comprises a (350kW/545N.m) 2l, four-cylinder turbopetrol and (150kW/320N.m) permanently excited synchronous electric motor for a combined 500kW and 1 020N.m. AMG claims the flagship GLC sprints to the three-figure marker from a standstill in ‘just’ 3.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 275km/h.

