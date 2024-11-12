Volvo’s safety innovation recognised by TIME

Volvo’s new driver understanding technology utilises real-time sensing to monitor the driver’s state, detecting signs of impairment, fatigue, or distraction. If necessary, the vehicle can intervene, gently nudging the driver or, in more serious cases, safely bringing the car to a stop.

“The EX90 is designed to be the safest Volvo car we have ever made,” said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars. “We’re proud to be recognised by TIME for our commitment to safety and innovation.”

Volvo’s dedication to safety is deeply rooted in its history. The company’s invention of the three-point safety belt in 1959 has saved millions of lives worldwide. The EX90’s driver understanding system represents the next step in Volvo’s ongoing pursuit of zero collisions.

As an all-electric flagship SUV, the EX90 embodies Volvo’s vision of a sustainable and safe future. With over-the-air updates, the EX90 will continue to evolve, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of automotive safety and technology.

Source: MotorPress