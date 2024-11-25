Mitsubishi’s Triton will receive more potent powertrain in 2025

The box-fresh Triton has arrived in South Africa, but Mitsubishi already has 2025 model year upgrades in the pipeline to propel the bakkie forward towards the end of the decade. Chief among these upgrades is the inclusion of a Euro 6-compliant 4N16 engine, delivering 150kW and 470Nm. By comparison, the outgoing Triton’s current 2.4-litre motor produces 135kW and 430Nm — outputs still sufficient for most buyers on paper, but the updated 4N16 engine positions the Triton against more contemporary rivals.

Mitsubishi South Africa states that this is part of a strategic rollout plan for the next-generation Triton, aiming to appeal to loyal customers who typically own vehicles for 36 to 48 months. This approach seeks to create a strong iterative product evolution, making the new vehicle purchase more compelling. Additionally, the 2025 model year Triton, expected to arrive around Q3 next year, will feature more advanced tech, including the Multi-Around Monitor, a new nine-inch infotainment system, and advanced driver assistance systems.

“Mitsubishi Motors is dedicated to continually evolving our offerings to meet the needs of South African consumers while staying true to our legacy of reliability, performance, and quality.” – Mitsubishi Motors.

With these updates, Mitsubishi states it aims to explore new sub-segments within South Africa’s highly competitive bakkie market.

