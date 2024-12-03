Hyundai Creta gets a fresh facelift
The popular Hyundai Creta SUV has received a mid-life update, including stylish new Matte Editions and advanced features.
Hyundai’s popular Creta SUV has undergone a mid-life facelift to keep it fresh and competitive. The updated model features a bold new design, advanced technology, and improved safety features.
Exterior design
The Creta’s striking design has been further enhanced with a new front grille, LED headlights and a range of stylish colour options. The new Matte Edition models add a touch of sophistication with their unique matte paint finishes.
Interior comfort and convenience
Inside, the Creta offers a spacious comfortable cabin with a user-friendly infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Key features include:
• Advanced safety features: Smart Sense safety package with features like forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and blind spot collision warning.
• Comfortable seating: Spacious interior with adjustable driver’s seat and rear seat armrest.
• Convenient features: Wireless charging, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof (on select models).
Performance and efficiency
The Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). This engine offers a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
Pricing and availability
The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available in a range of trim levels and prices. The addition of the Matte Edition models offers customers even more choice and style.
Key features:
• Stylish design
• Advanced technology
• Comfortable interior
• Fuel-efficient engine
• Safety features
With its combination of style, practicality and safety, the Hyundai Creta remains a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.
Source: QuickPic