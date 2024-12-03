Hyundai Creta gets a fresh facelift

Hyundai’s popular Creta SUV has undergone a mid-life facelift to keep it fresh and competitive. The updated model features a bold new design, advanced technology, and improved safety features.

Exterior design

The Creta’s striking design has been further enhanced with a new front grille, LED headlights and a range of stylish colour options. The new Matte Edition models add a touch of sophistication with their unique matte paint finishes.

Interior comfort and convenience

Inside, the Creta offers a spacious comfortable cabin with a user-friendly infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Key features include:

• Advanced safety features: Smart Sense safety package with features like forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and blind spot collision warning.

• Comfortable seating: Spacious interior with adjustable driver’s seat and rear seat armrest.

• Convenient features: Wireless charging, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof (on select models).

Performance and efficiency

The Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). This engine offers a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

Pricing and availability

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available in a range of trim levels and prices. The addition of the Matte Edition models offers customers even more choice and style.

Key features:

• Stylish design

• Advanced technology

• Comfortable interior

• Fuel-efficient engine

• Safety features

With its combination of style, practicality and safety, the Hyundai Creta remains a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.

Source: QuickPic