Jaguar’s electrifying future: The Type 00

Jaguar is undergoing a dramatic transformation, and the Type 00 is a stunning glimpse into its electric future. This visionary concept car embodies the brand’s new Exuberant Modernism philosophy, a bold and artistic approach to automotive design.

A design masterpiece

The Type 00’s striking design is characterised by a long bonnet, sweeping roofline and a fastback profile. Its bold proportions and unique features, such as the deployable rear-view cameras and glassless tailgate, set it apart from traditional electric vehicles.

A luxurious interior

The interior is equally impressive, with a minimalist design that blends luxury with cutting-edge technology. The use of high-quality materials, such as travertine stone and woven textiles, creates a serene and sophisticated ambiance.

A sustainable future

As Jaguar transitions to an all-electric future, the Type 00 showcases the brand’s commitment to sustainability. The use of recycled materials and innovative technologies will ensure that future Jaguar models are both luxurious and environmentally friendly.

A new era of Jaguar ownership

Jaguar is also reimagining the ownership experience. Exclusive brand stores will offer immersive experiences, while a dedicated customer service team will provide tailored support.

The future is electric

The Type 00 is just the beginning of Jaguar’s electric journey. The brand’s first all-electric production model, a four-door GT, is set to be revealed in late 2025. This exciting new era for Jaguar promises to deliver a range of stunning and innovative vehicles that redefine luxury and performance.

Key points of interest on the Type 00:

• Exuberant modernism: Jaguar’s new design philosophy.

• Type 00: A visionary concept car showcasing Jaguar’s future direction.

• Electric future: Jaguar’s commitment to all-electric vehicles.

• Bespoke experiences: Exclusive brand stores and personalized customer service.

• Design and technology: Stunning design, innovative features, and sustainable materials.

