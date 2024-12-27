The Cape 1000 confirmed for 2025

The prestigious Cape 1000 is set to return in 2025 and will continue with another adventure through the landscapes of the Western Cape in mouthwatering cars. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

This event has impressively become a local mainstay despite its first edition taking place in 2022. The underlying ideology here is to pay homage to the legendary endurance rallies of the past, reimagining them in the breathtaking African context.

Inspired by classic rallies like the Mille Miglia and the Tour Auto, The Cape 1000 offers a unique opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to experience the thrill of open-road driving while appreciating the beauty of South Africa’s diverse landscapes. The event is open to a wide range of vehicles, from vintage classics to modern sports cars, ensuring a diverse and exciting field of participants.

Related: Ticket sales for the 15th Simola Hillclimb are Officially Open

Confirmed dates for 2025

Day 1: Sunday, March 16

Registration at the V&A Waterfront

Welcome function and dinner

Day 2: Monday, March 17

Drive from V&A Waterfront to Hermanus

Race track experience at Killarney International Raceway

Regularity challenges

Cocktail party

Dinner at leisure

Day 3: Tuesday, March 18

Drive from Hermanus to Franschhoek

Charity auction dinner

Day 4: Wednesday, March 19

Day trip from Franschhoek to Franschhoek

Regularity challenge

Day 5: Thursday, March 20

Drive from Franschhoek to V&A Waterfront

Finish line at the Silo Precinct

Awards dinner

Day 6: Friday, March 21

Depart at leisure

Participants will embark on a journey from V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, winding their way through picturesque coastal towns, rolling vineyards and mountain passes. The route is carefully curated to showcase the best of the Western Cape, with stops in iconic locations such as Hermanus, Franschhoek and Ceres.

Beyond the scenery and the thrill of the open road, The Cape 1000 is also a celebration of automotive heritage and craftsmanship. The event attracts a passionate community of car enthusiasts who share a love for classic and vintage cars. Participants have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange stories, and admire each other’s vehicles.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Cape 1000 Confirmed for 2025 appeared first on CAR Magazine.