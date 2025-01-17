Chery achieves record global sales in 2024

Chery announced that it experienced a 38.4% increase in sales in 2024 compared to the previous year.

In South Africa, Chery experienced exceptional growth, with December sales reaching 1 867 units. The Tiggo 4 Pro led the charge, followed by the Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro, and Tiggo Cross. November 2024 saw a record-breaking 2 006 units sold, marking Chery’s highest monthly sales in the South African market.

Global expansion and electrification

Chery exported over 1.14 million vehicles globally, maintaining its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 22 consecutive years.

New energy vehicle sales surged by 232.7%, with over 583 000 units sold globally.

December saw global PHEV sales exceed 100 000 units, demonstrating strong growth in the electrified vehicle segment.

Industry recognition

In South Africa, the Tiggo 4 Pro DCT was named “Most Improved Car of the Year” at the Top Gear South Africa 2024 awards.

Internationally, Chery received numerous accolades, including “Best Midsize SUV to Buy” in Brazil and “Best Chinese Performance and Luxury Car Award” in Egypt.

This remarkable success underscores Chery’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With continued growth and a focus on electrified vehicles, Chery is poised for further success in the global automotive market.

Source: QuickPic