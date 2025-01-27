Mustang Dark Horse aero bits fine tuned by advanced wind tunnel

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse made extensive use of advanced wind tunnel technology with a vehicle-sized treadmill that allows it to slice through the air as efficiently as possible.

This Rolling Road Wind Tunnel (RRWT) is capable of simulating wind and road conditions at speeds of up to 322km/h, making it an essential tool for enhancing the efficiency and performance of Ford’s vehicle line-up, which includes electric, hybrid, and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

One of the standout advantages of the RRWT is its ability to deliver more precise data regarding both aerodynamic drag and downforce. These factors are crucial for optimizing vehicles for improved range and efficiency. Additionally, the RRWT enables extensive in-house testing that replicates real-world driving scenarios. This capability not only lowers design costs but also accelerates the overall development timeline.

John Toth, Ford’s North America wind tunnels engineering supervisor, emphasised this point, stating: “The closer we can get to reality in the lab, the better and faster we can create more energy-efficient vehicles with great on-road and track stability.”

He highlighted the significance of testing vehicles with moving wheels and tyres to enhance aerodynamics, particularly for track-focused models like the Mustang Dark Horse, which must achieve a balance between aerodynamic drag and necessary downforce.

The Coyote V8 engine in the Dark Horse has been upgraded to deliver 334kW, which is 6kW more than the GT. Torque output remains the same, at 540Nm, matching the GT. Power is routed solely to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The RRWT features a cutting-edge five-belt rolling road system that effectively simulates real-world drag in an aerodynamic environment. The impressive design allows Ford to bring the road to the vehicle rather than the other way around. Each wheel operates on its own dedicated belt, with a fifth central belt beneath the vehicle, streamlining the testing process. A crane mechanism enables the transition between the sophisticated five-belt and a simplified single-belt system, which can reach speeds of up to 322km/h. This innovation opens new horizons for high-speed performance vehicle testing.

The Mustang Dark Horse is one of the first models benefiting from the capabilities of this state-of-the-art wind tunnel, as tailored aerodynamics play a vital role in vehicle development. For everyday passenger vehicles and trucks, the primary objective is to achieve low drag for enhanced efficiency. Conversely, the Mustang Dark Horse prioritises track-ready performance, where aerodynamicists purposefully sacrifice low drag for increased downforce, which translates into improved grip and handling during cornering.

Significant upgrades to the Mustang Dark Horse include a reworked front bumper, a lower valence, an aerodynamic spoiler, and distinctive wheels. The front design has been meticulously refined to optimize airflow for engine cooling, brake efficiency, and air intake, all while minimising front lift. Unique lower air spoilers and splitters allow the Mustang Dark Horse to be specifically tuned for enhanced downforce.

Jonathan Gesek, the program aerodynamicist for the Mustang and Bronco, noted: “We spent approximately 250 hours in the wind tunnel developing the 2024 Ford Mustang, which includes Dark Horse.” He added: “The aerodynamics of Mustang Dark Horse, along with several other factors, have created the most track- and street-capable 5.0-litre Mustang to date.”

