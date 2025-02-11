New Volkswagen Crafter confirmed for Q2 introduction in SA

Borrowing design cues from the smaller Transporter, Volkswagen claims the new Crafter aims to improve both driver experience and practicality. Inside, the Crafter gets a digital overhaul with standard features including a Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch infotainment display running on the latest MIB platform. The system features a redesigned interface and improved menu navigation. Control layouts for the handbrake, gearbox, lights, centre console, and vents have also been updated.

Standard driver assistance systems now include the digital instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, electromechanical parking brake with hill-hold, the 10.3-inch infotainment system with manual air conditioning, inductive charging, and front/rear parking sensors.

Catering for various needs, the Crafter is available in three lengths (5.9m, 6.84m, 7.39m) and three roof heights (2.35m, 2.59m, 2.79m) for panel vans. Critically, drivetrain options expand to include front or rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive.

Engine options include new 2.0 TDI units in 103kW, 120kW, and 130kW outputs. The eight-speed automatic is available in 50 variants, with a long-wheelbase option for the 35 4MOTION. Cargo volume tops out at 17.5m3, with a maximum height of 2 096mm. No pricing on the model has been confirmed yet but is expected to be shared closer to its official introduction date.

